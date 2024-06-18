Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT) Shares Sold by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,470 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Franklin BSP Realty Trust worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC now owns 31,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 426,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 11,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on FBRT shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Stock Performance

Franklin BSP Realty Trust stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.05. 16,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,573. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 88.39 and a current ratio of 88.39. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.99 and a 52-week high of $14.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.70 and its 200 day moving average is $13.06.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). Franklin BSP Realty Trust had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 53.82%. The company had revenue of $53.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.88%. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 107.58%.

About Franklin BSP Realty Trust

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

