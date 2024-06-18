Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decrease of 7.0% from the May 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Franklin Financial Services Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of FRAF stock traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $28.50. The stock had a trading volume of 4,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,538. Franklin Financial Services has a 52-week low of $25.11 and a 52-week high of $35.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.51 and its 200-day moving average is $28.45.

Franklin Financial Services (NASDAQ:FRAF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Franklin Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $17.74 million for the quarter.

Franklin Financial Services Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Franklin Financial Services

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. Franklin Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.03%.

In other news, Director Gregory A. Duffey bought 2,000 shares of Franklin Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.00 per share, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,956. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 4,689 shares of company stock worth $130,011. 6.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Financial Services

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in Franklin Financial Services by 2,181.8% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 41,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 39,862 shares during the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Franklin Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $285,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Financial Services by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 149,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Financial Services by 8.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 27,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.80% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Financial Services

Franklin Financial Services Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Farmers and Merchants Trust Company of Chambersburg that provides commercial, retail banking, and trust services to businesses, individuals, governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Pennsylvania. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money management, and time deposit accounts, as well as demand deposits.

