FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP) Trading Up 4.1%

FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.32 and last traded at $8.31. 120,744 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 997,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BTIG Research increased their price target on FTAI Infrastructure from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

FTAI Infrastructure Trading Up 5.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $859.28 million, a PE ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.68 and a 200 day moving average of $5.69.

FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $82.54 million for the quarter. FTAI Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 37.21% and a negative net margin of 49.44%.

FTAI Infrastructure Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. FTAI Infrastructure’s payout ratio is presently -6.19%.

Institutional Trading of FTAI Infrastructure

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIP. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTAI Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of FTAI Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of FTAI Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in FTAI Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in FTAI Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

About FTAI Infrastructure

FTAI Infrastructure Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation, energy, and industrial products industries in North America. The company operates through five segments: Railroad, Jefferson Terminal, Repauno, Power and Gas, and Sustainability and Energy Transition.

