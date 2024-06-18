Fund L.P. Forager Sells 6,642 Shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Stock

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund L.P. Forager sold 6,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $195,274.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,449,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,613,977. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fund L.P. Forager also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Willdan Group alerts:

On Friday, June 14th, Fund L.P. Forager sold 699 shares of Willdan Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $20,983.98.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Fund L.P. Forager sold 7,941 shares of Willdan Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $248,632.71.

On Monday, June 10th, Fund L.P. Forager sold 11,000 shares of Willdan Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $341,110.00.

On Thursday, June 6th, Fund L.P. Forager sold 12,840 shares of Willdan Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $411,265.20.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Fund L.P. Forager sold 5,505 shares of Willdan Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $179,463.00.

On Monday, May 13th, Fund L.P. Forager sold 1,799 shares of Willdan Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total transaction of $58,143.68.

On Friday, May 10th, Fund L.P. Forager sold 15,580 shares of Willdan Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total transaction of $516,477.00.

On Wednesday, May 8th, Fund L.P. Forager sold 5,707 shares of Willdan Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $188,388.07.

On Monday, May 6th, Fund L.P. Forager sold 10,830 shares of Willdan Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total transaction of $355,657.20.

On Friday, May 3rd, Fund L.P. Forager sold 86,483 shares of Willdan Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total transaction of $2,702,593.75.

Willdan Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WLDN traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.45. The stock had a trading volume of 48,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,136. The stock has a market cap of $407.00 million, a P/E ratio of 31.83 and a beta of 1.44. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.09 and a 12-month high of $34.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Willdan Group ( NASDAQ:WLDN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $122.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.02 million. Willdan Group had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 10.62%. On average, equities analysts expect that Willdan Group, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of Willdan Group in a report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Willdan Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Willdan Group in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Willdan Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Willdan Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 168.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willdan Group during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,080 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Willdan Group

(Get Free Report)

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical, and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design and implementation, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, measurement and verification services, and software and data analytics, as well as energy consulting and engineering, turnkey facility and infrastructure projects, and customer support services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Willdan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willdan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.