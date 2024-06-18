Fund L.P. Forager Sells 699 Shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Stock

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund L.P. Forager sold 699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $20,983.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,456,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,712,031.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fund L.P. Forager also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 17th, Fund L.P. Forager sold 6,642 shares of Willdan Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $195,274.80.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Fund L.P. Forager sold 7,941 shares of Willdan Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $248,632.71.

On Monday, June 10th, Fund L.P. Forager sold 11,000 shares of Willdan Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $341,110.00.

On Thursday, June 6th, Fund L.P. Forager sold 12,840 shares of Willdan Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $411,265.20.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Fund L.P. Forager sold 5,505 shares of Willdan Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $179,463.00.

On Monday, May 13th, Fund L.P. Forager sold 1,799 shares of Willdan Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total value of $58,143.68.

On Friday, May 10th, Fund L.P. Forager sold 15,580 shares of Willdan Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total value of $516,477.00.

On Wednesday, May 8th, Fund L.P. Forager sold 5,707 shares of Willdan Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $188,388.07.

On Monday, May 6th, Fund L.P. Forager sold 10,830 shares of Willdan Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total transaction of $355,657.20.

On Friday, May 3rd, Fund L.P. Forager sold 86,483 shares of Willdan Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total transaction of $2,702,593.75.

Willdan Group stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,136. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.95. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.09 and a 12 month high of $34.81. The company has a market capitalization of $407.00 million, a PE ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 1.44.

Willdan Group ( NASDAQ:WLDN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.20. Willdan Group had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $122.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.02 million. Analysts anticipate that Willdan Group, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Willdan Group in the 1st quarter worth about $12,628,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Willdan Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,864 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in Willdan Group in the 1st quarter worth about $1,239,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Willdan Group in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Willdan Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,107 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

WLDN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Willdan Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Willdan Group in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of Willdan Group in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical, and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design and implementation, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, measurement and verification services, and software and data analytics, as well as energy consulting and engineering, turnkey facility and infrastructure projects, and customer support services.

