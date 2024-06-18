FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 891,300 shares, a decrease of 6.8% from the May 15th total of 956,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 707,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

FF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on FutureFuel from $0.70 to $0.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com downgraded FutureFuel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

In other news, insider Charles W. Lyon purchased 11,400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.36 per share, for a total transaction of $49,704.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11,400 shares in the company, valued at $49,704. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mckinlay Thomas purchased 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.38 per share, for a total transaction of $87,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 95,302 shares of company stock valued at $429,149 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in FutureFuel by 821.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,029 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in FutureFuel during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in FutureFuel during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in FutureFuel during the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of FutureFuel during the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FF traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.71. The company had a trading volume of 405,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,087. FutureFuel has a 52-week low of $4.15 and a 52-week high of $10.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.89 million, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.87.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The energy company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. FutureFuel had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $58.28 million for the quarter.

FutureFuel Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

