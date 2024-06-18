GameStop (NYSE:GME) Shares Gap Down to $25.22

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.22, but opened at $24.58. GameStop shares last traded at $23.85, with a volume of 7,302,401 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GME. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of GameStop from $13.50 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th.

GameStop Trading Down 0.8 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.65. The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 319.16 and a beta of -0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $881.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.30 million. GameStop had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 0.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GameStop Corp. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 13,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total transaction of $136,730.65. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 50,837 shares in the company, valued at $515,995.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other GameStop news, Director Lawrence Cheng purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $112,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 65,088 shares in the company, valued at $730,287.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 13,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total transaction of $136,730.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 50,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,995.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,636 shares of company stock worth $346,474. 12.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GameStop by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 25,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in GameStop by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 118,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in GameStop by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 36,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in GameStop by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 542,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in GameStop by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

