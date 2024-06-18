General Partner Inc. Buys Shares of 25,634 iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,318,000. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of General Partner Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 675.1% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 699,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,987,000 after buying an additional 609,238 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,730,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,237,000 after purchasing an additional 345,707 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $23,237,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $18,672,000. Finally, Steele Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $18,744,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSV traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.96. 205,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,326. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52-week low of $71.27 and a 52-week high of $90.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.40. The company has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.4205 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

