General Partner Inc. Has $385,000 Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

General Partner Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 70.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,218 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the period. General Partner Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 615 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $3,846,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Napatree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $712,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $786,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SBUX. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.00.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at $5,234,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,750 shares of company stock valued at $642,050 in the last ninety days. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SBUX traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $80.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,246,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,210,036. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $71.80 and a 52 week high of $107.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.87 and its 200-day moving average is $89.09. The firm has a market cap of $91.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.38% and a negative return on equity of 49.91%. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

