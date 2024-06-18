General Partner Inc. Increases Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

General Partner Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 254.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,892 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 15,005 shares during the quarter. General Partner Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $798,131.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 645,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,253,888.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $798,131.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 645,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,253,888.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $1,944,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,386,389.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,493,971 shares of company stock valued at $950,549,592 in the last three months. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on WMT. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Walmart from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Walmart from $64.33 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Walmart from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.94.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.73. 3,121,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,074,627. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $544.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.85 and a twelve month high of $67.85.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

