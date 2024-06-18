General Partner Inc. Invests $104,000 in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sempra by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Sempra by 195.1% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sempra in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Sempra in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SRE has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Sempra in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sempra from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sempra from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Insider Transactions at Sempra

In other Sempra news, Director Richard J. Mark acquired 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.97 per share, with a total value of $150,092.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,597.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sempra Trading Up 0.2 %

Sempra stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.96. 401,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,993,694. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Sempra has a 52 week low of $63.75 and a 52 week high of $78.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.74.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sempra had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.93%.

Sempra Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

Featured Articles

