General Partner Inc. Makes New Investment in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 615 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 19,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $2,454,755.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,452.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:PAYX traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $124.89. The company had a trading volume of 267,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,755,045. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.21 and a 200 day moving average of $122.03. The company has a market cap of $44.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.96. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.27 and a 1 year high of $129.70.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.01. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 31.86%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 85.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on PAYX. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Paychex from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Paychex from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.00.

About Paychex

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

See Also

