General Partner Inc. Takes Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,400 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HAL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $400,070,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,878,811 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $284,822,000 after buying an additional 1,568,485 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,217,704 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $224,770,000 after buying an additional 962,547 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,539,062 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $91,787,000 after buying an additional 859,440 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 1,507.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 852,357 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $34,520,000 after buying an additional 799,337 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Halliburton from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Halliburton from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Halliburton from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Halliburton from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.06.

Halliburton Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:HAL traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.33. 3,786,215 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,742,521. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $30.04 and a fifty-two week high of $43.85. The firm has a market cap of $29.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.93.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

In other news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total value of $369,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 283,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,481,883.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Halliburton news, insider Jeffrey Shannon Slocum sold 38,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total transaction of $1,437,701.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,783 shares in the company, valued at $4,828,508.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total transaction of $369,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 283,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,481,883.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,287 shares of company stock valued at $1,930,704. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Halliburton Profile

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

