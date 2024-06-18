General Partner Inc. Takes Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTB. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the third quarter worth $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

NYSE:MTB traded up $2.58 on Tuesday, hitting $147.37. The stock had a trading volume of 255,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,020. The stock has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.08. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $108.53 and a 52-week high of $156.65.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 19.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. This is a boost from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total value of $226,387.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,662.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,638 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total transaction of $226,387.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,662.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Barnes sold 10,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.11, for a total value of $1,471,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,081,914.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 97,553 shares of company stock valued at $14,724,147. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on M&T Bank from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on M&T Bank from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on M&T Bank from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.79.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

