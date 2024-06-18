Genfit S.A. (NASDAQ:GNFT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Genfit S.A. (NASDAQ:GNFT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 89,800 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the May 15th total of 84,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 19,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Genfit in a report on Thursday, June 6th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genfit
Genfit Stock Performance
NASDAQ:GNFT traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.18. 18,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,118. Genfit has a twelve month low of $2.89 and a twelve month high of $6.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.83.
Genfit Company Profile
Genfit SA, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates and diagnostic solutions for metabolic and liver-related diseases. The company develops Elafibranor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with primary biliary cholangitis. It also engages in the development of NIS4 technology for the diagnosis of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and fibrosis; VS-01 for the treatment of Urea Cycle Disorder (UCD) and Organic Acidemia Disorder (OAD); GNS561, which is in Phase 1b/2a trial to treat patients with cholangiocarcinoma (CCA); VS-01-ACLF and Nitazoxanide (NTZ), which is in Phase 1 trial to treat acute-on-chronic liver failure, as well as VS-02-HE, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of Reduction of Hyperammonemia and the Stabilization of Blood Ammonia; CML-022; SRT-015, an ASK1 inhibitor targets the inhibition of cellular apoptosis, inflammation, and fibrosis.
