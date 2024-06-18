Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,829,402 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 223% from the previous session’s volume of 565,973 shares.The stock last traded at $25.77 and had previously closed at $25.78.

A number of research firms recently commented on GMAB. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Genmab A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.25.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.60 and a 200-day moving average of $29.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.99.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.16. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 30.74% and a return on equity of 18.90%. The company had revenue of $603.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $594.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Genmab A/S will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Genmab A/S by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,373,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,805,000 after acquiring an additional 315,355 shares in the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP raised its stake in Genmab A/S by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 3,289,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,569,000 after purchasing an additional 85,665 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Genmab A/S by 0.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,425,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,543,000 after purchasing an additional 8,244 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Genmab A/S by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,270,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,440,000 after purchasing an additional 175,292 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Genmab A/S by 93.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 946,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,396,000 after buying an additional 457,772 shares in the last quarter. 7.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

