George A. Borba, Jr. Acquires 34,200 Shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Stock

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) Director George A. Borba, Jr. purchased 34,200 shares of CVB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.99 per share, for a total transaction of $546,858.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 660,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,561,570.89. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CVB Financial Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ CVBF traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $16.53. 402,677 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 797,472. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.61 and a 200 day moving average of $17.68. CVB Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $12.82 and a twelve month high of $21.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.46.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $126.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.46 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 30.93%. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

CVB Financial Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 2nd. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

CVBF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of CVB Financial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of CVB Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of CVB Financial in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Hovde Group cut CVB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVB Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVBF. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in CVB Financial by 4.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 105,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 4,744 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in CVB Financial by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 114,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,041,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in CVB Financial by 7.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 539,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,629,000 after buying an additional 36,894 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in CVB Financial by 23.3% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 96,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 18,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of CVB Financial by 50.0% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 56,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 18,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

Recommended Stories

