George A. Borba, Jr. Acquires 34,200 Shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Stock

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBFGet Free Report) Director George A. Borba, Jr. purchased 34,200 shares of CVB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.99 per share, for a total transaction of $546,858.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 660,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,561,570.89. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CVB Financial Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ CVBF traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $16.53. 402,677 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 797,472. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.61 and a 200 day moving average of $17.68. CVB Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $12.82 and a twelve month high of $21.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.46.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBFGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $126.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.46 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 30.93%. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

CVB Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 2nd. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVBF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of CVB Financial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of CVB Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of CVB Financial in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Hovde Group cut CVB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVB Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVBF. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in CVB Financial by 4.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 105,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 4,744 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in CVB Financial by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 114,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,041,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in CVB Financial by 7.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 539,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,629,000 after buying an additional 36,894 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in CVB Financial by 23.3% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 96,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 18,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of CVB Financial by 50.0% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 56,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 18,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

About CVB Financial

(Get Free Report)

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

