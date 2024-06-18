Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Receives “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $74.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GILD. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial downgraded Gilead Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $83.69.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $64.27 on Friday. Gilead Sciences has a 12 month low of $62.07 and a 12 month high of $87.86. The company has a market cap of $80.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.23.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 1.76%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 855.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total value of $145,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,304 shares in the company, valued at $7,026,339.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gilead Sciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the third quarter worth $222,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 350.3% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 8,417 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $22,593,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the third quarter valued at about $6,524,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

