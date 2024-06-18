Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,903,000 shares, a decrease of 7.2% from the May 15th total of 3,128,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 109.5 days.

Glencore Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS GLCNF traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,039. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.62. Glencore has a fifty-two week low of $4.66 and a fifty-two week high of $6.40.

Glencore Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. Glencore’s payout ratio is 58.52%.

About Glencore

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments: Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company engages in production and marketing copper, cobalt, lead, nickel, zinc, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, aluminum, alumina, and iron ore; and coal, crude oil, refined products, and natural gas, as well as oil exploration/production and refining/distribution.

