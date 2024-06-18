Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Global Cord Blood Stock Performance
Shares of CO opened at $1.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.94 million, a P/E ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.16. Global Cord Blood has a 52 week low of $2.03 and a 52 week high of $5.50.
Global Cord Blood Company Profile
