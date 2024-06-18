Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Global Ship Lease from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Global Ship Lease Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GSL traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.49. 384,079 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 698,577. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.64. Global Ship Lease has a 12-month low of $16.80 and a 12-month high of $30.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The shipping company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $179.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.70 million. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 46.30% and a return on equity of 29.44%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Global Ship Lease will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Ship Lease

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Global Ship Lease in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 150.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,186 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 4,314 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the fourth quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.08% of the company’s stock.

About Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in owning and chartering of containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies worldwide. As of March 11, 2024, it owned 68 mid-sized and smaller containerships, ranging from 2,207 to 11,040 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU), with an aggregate capacity of 375,406 TEU.

