Global Wealth Strategies & Associates Cuts Stock Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Global Wealth Strategies & Associates decreased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 76.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 50,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,293 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Global Wealth Strategies & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates’ holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.66. The stock had a trading volume of 4,039,963 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.37 and a 200 day moving average of $22.61.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0594 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

