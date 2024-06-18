Global Wealth Strategies & Associates Sells 71 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Global Wealth Strategies & Associates cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 801,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,244,000 after purchasing an additional 103,829 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $723,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 56,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,668,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 52,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,324,000 after acquiring an additional 11,938 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $374.88. The company had a trading volume of 405,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,828. The firm has a market cap of $129.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $260.65 and a 12-month high of $377.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $346.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $332.80.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

