Global Wealth Strategies & Associates Takes Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGK. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MGK traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $315.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,187. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $218.10 and a fifty-two week high of $317.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $289.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $277.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

