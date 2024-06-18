Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Hits New 1-Year High at $35.88

Shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $35.88 and last traded at $35.85, with a volume of 59295 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.79.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -210.53 and a beta of 1.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 107.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 905,758 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $30,760,000 after buying an additional 470,066 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 698,003 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $23,704,000 after buying an additional 50,485 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 30.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 569,761 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $15,332,000 after buying an additional 134,420 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 58.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 550,713 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $14,820,000 after buying an additional 203,905 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 182.5% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 382,710 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $12,963,000 after purchasing an additional 247,251 shares during the period. 27.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

