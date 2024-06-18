Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, an increase of 10.5% from the May 15th total of 995,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 21.4 days.

Globus Maritime Trading Up 1.0 %

Globus Maritime stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,659. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 6.13 and a quick ratio of 6.06. Globus Maritime has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $3.15. The stock has a market cap of $40.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 0.23.

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The shipping company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.11 million during the quarter. Globus Maritime had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 7.87%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Globus Maritime stock. EWA LLC bought a new position in shares of Globus Maritime Limited ( NASDAQ:GLBS Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,523 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. EWA LLC owned 0.08% of Globus Maritime at the end of the most recent quarter. 31.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Globus Maritime in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of December 31, 2023, the company's fleet include six and nine vessels with a total carrying capacity of 453,745 deadweight tonnage and 626,257 deadweight tonnage.

