Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $11.24

Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.24 and last traded at $11.24, with a volume of 1271876 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.53.

GT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.80 to $15.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Goodyear Tire & Rubber currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.23.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.01.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GT. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 75,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 132.2% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 224,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after buying an additional 127,610 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 1st quarter valued at about $271,000. EMC Capital Management raised its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 12,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 810,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,132,000 after acquiring an additional 55,665 shares during the period. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mickey Thompson, Avon, and Remington brands and various house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

