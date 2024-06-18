Greenbriar Sustainable Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:GEBRF) Short Interest Down 11.5% in May

Greenbriar Sustainable Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:GEBRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a drop of 11.5% from the May 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Greenbriar Sustainable Living Stock Down 7.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS GEBRF traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.50. 1,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,669. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.63. Greenbriar Sustainable Living has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $1.00.
Greenbriar Sustainable Living Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Greenbriar Sustainable Living
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Occidental Stock: Buffett’s 9-Day Buying Spree Lifts Stake to 29%
- What is a Special Dividend?
- 3M Stock: Invest Now for Unmatched Quality and Growth Potential
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Super Micro AI Stock: Should You Invest After a 275% Increase?
Receive News & Ratings for Greenbriar Sustainable Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbriar Sustainable Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.