Greenbriar Sustainable Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:GEBRF) Short Interest Down 11.5% in May

Greenbriar Sustainable Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:GEBRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a drop of 11.5% from the May 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Greenbriar Sustainable Living Stock Down 7.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS GEBRF traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.50. 1,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,669. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.63. Greenbriar Sustainable Living has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $1.00.

Greenbriar Sustainable Living Company Profile

Greenbriar Sustainable Living Inc engages in the acquisition, development, operation, and sale of commercial, residential, industrial, and renewable energy related real estate and energy projects in North America. It focuses on developing solar and wind projects. The company was formerly known as Greenbriar Capital Corp.

