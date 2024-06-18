GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Shares Purchased by Reinhart Partners LLC.

Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 554,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,592 shares during the quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. owned approximately 0.47% of GXO Logistics worth $29,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GXO. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in GXO Logistics by 3.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in GXO Logistics by 31.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth about $642,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in GXO Logistics by 30.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 118,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,948,000 after acquiring an additional 27,616 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at GXO Logistics

In other GXO Logistics news, CEO Malcolm Wilson bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.95 per share, with a total value of $499,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,814 shares in the company, valued at $5,035,659.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Price Performance

Shares of GXO Logistics stock traded down $0.75 on Tuesday, hitting $47.17. The company had a trading volume of 783,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,172. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.61. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.00 and a 52 week high of $67.57.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on GXO shares. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.85.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

