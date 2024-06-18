Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 838,600 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the May 15th total of 795,900 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 518,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of Hallador Energy stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 537,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,650. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.46. Hallador Energy has a 12-month low of $4.33 and a 12-month high of $15.79. The company has a market cap of $279.58 million, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.15. Hallador Energy had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $109.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.40 million. Analysts expect that Hallador Energy will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HNRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley upgraded Hallador Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Hallador Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Hallador Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HNRG. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hallador Energy by 1,671.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 857,655 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,367,000 after buying an additional 809,238 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hallador Energy by 42.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 430,113 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,201,000 after buying an additional 128,124 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Hallador Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $1,916,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Hallador Energy by 218.4% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 83,309 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 57,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hallador Energy by 7.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 35,201 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. 61.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown; Freelandville Center Pit surface mine in Freelandville; and Prosperity Surface mine in Petersburg, Indiana.

