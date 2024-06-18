Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 978,200 shares, a drop of 9.4% from the May 15th total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 218,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hanmi Financial Stock Up 0.6 %

HAFC stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.44. 114,160 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,195. The stock has a market cap of $469.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Hanmi Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.87 and a fifty-two week high of $20.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.43.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.02). Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $58.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.83 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hanmi Financial will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hanmi Financial Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hanmi Financial

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.48%. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 1,406.7% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 291.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on HAFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down from $18.50) on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

