Harrow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) Short Interest Update

Harrow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,280,000 shares, a decrease of 14.1% from the May 15th total of 4,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 533,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.0 days.

HROW traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,008. The firm has a market capitalization of $624.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.44 and a beta of 0.87. Harrow has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $22.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $34.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.37 million. Harrow had a negative net margin of 22.59% and a negative return on equity of 39.82%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Harrow will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Harrow from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Harrow from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up from $26.00) on shares of Harrow in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

In related news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 50,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.65 per share, for a total transaction of $488,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,695,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,662,540. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 50,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.65 per share, with a total value of $488,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,695,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,662,540. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark L. Baum bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.59 per share, for a total transaction of $104,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,137,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,773,914.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 170,715 shares of company stock worth $1,864,011. 13.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Harrow by 347.5% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Harrow by 122.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Harrow during the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Harrow by 6.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Harrow by 12.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 16,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

