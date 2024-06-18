HC Wainwright Increases UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) Price Target to $60.00

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Free Report) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer cut their price target on UroGen Pharma from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Shares of URGN opened at $18.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.08. UroGen Pharma has a 12 month low of $8.69 and a 12 month high of $24.13. The company has a market capitalization of $428.67 million, a PE ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.08.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $18.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.73 million. Equities research analysts predict that UroGen Pharma will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other UroGen Pharma news, insider Mark Schoenberg sold 5,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total transaction of $67,401.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,234.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in URGN. Superstring Capital Management LP bought a new stake in UroGen Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $3,831,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 33,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 361.9% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new position in UroGen Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in UroGen Pharma during the third quarter worth about $7,129,000. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for urothelial and specialty cancers. It offers RTGel, a novel proprietary polymeric biocompatible, reverse thermal gelation hydrogel technology to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

