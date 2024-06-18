HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by Centre Asset Management LLC

Centre Asset Management LLC lessened its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $2,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Insider Activity

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.18, for a total transaction of $607,673.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,612 shares in the company, valued at $6,397,042.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other HCA Healthcare news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 6,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.88, for a total value of $1,999,829.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,387,253.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.18, for a total value of $607,673.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,397,042.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,273 shares of company stock worth $4,211,228. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HCA shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Baird R W upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com cut HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $330.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $356.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.59.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 1.5 %

HCA stock traded up $5.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $340.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 737,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,008. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.69. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.96 and a twelve month high of $343.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $320.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $313.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $17.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.81 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 674.49% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.92 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.16%.

HCA Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.