HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWB) Short Interest Down 7.7% in May

HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWB – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 7.7% from the May 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

HCW Biologics Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:HCWB traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.03. 5,303 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,488. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.26 and a 200 day moving average of $1.29. HCW Biologics has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 0.93.

HCW Biologics (NASDAQ:HCWB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. HCW Biologics had a negative return on equity of 146.76% and a negative net margin of 697.53%. The company had revenue of $1.13 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of HCW Biologics

About HCW Biologics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in HCW Biologics stock. Pullen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCW Biologics Inc. ( NASDAQ:HCWB Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 85,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000. Pullen Investment Management LLC owned about 0.23% of HCW Biologics as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCW Biologics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel immunotherapies for chronic, low-grade inflammation, and age-related diseases in the United States. The company's lead products include HCW9218, which is in Phase 1 clinical chemo-refractory/chemo-resistant solid tumors with pancreatic, ovarian, breast, prostate, and colorectal cancers, as well as Phase 2 clinical trial with metastatic advanced stage ovarian cancer patients; and HCW9302 for autoimmune and proinflammatory diseases, such as alopecia areata diseases.

