Head to Head Review: ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX) vs. Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS)

ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX – Get Free Report) and Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares ABIVAX Société Anonyme and Emergent BioSolutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get ABIVAX Société Anonyme alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ABIVAX Société Anonyme N/A N/A N/A Emergent BioSolutions -47.68% -18.53% -7.14%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ABIVAX Société Anonyme and Emergent BioSolutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ABIVAX Société Anonyme N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Emergent BioSolutions $1.05 billion 0.30 -$760.50 million ($11.01) -0.55

Institutional and Insider Ownership

ABIVAX Société Anonyme has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Emergent BioSolutions.

47.9% of ABIVAX Société Anonyme shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.4% of Emergent BioSolutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Emergent BioSolutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for ABIVAX Société Anonyme and Emergent BioSolutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ABIVAX Société Anonyme 0 1 5 0 2.83 Emergent BioSolutions 1 0 1 0 2.00

ABIVAX Société Anonyme presently has a consensus price target of $34.20, suggesting a potential upside of 148.01%. Emergent BioSolutions has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential downside of 15.82%. Given ABIVAX Société Anonyme’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ABIVAX Société Anonyme is more favorable than Emergent BioSolutions.

Summary

ABIVAX Société Anonyme beats Emergent BioSolutions on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ABIVAX Société Anonyme

(Get Free Report)

ABIVAX Société Anonyme, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics that harness the body's natural regulatory mechanisms to stablize the immune response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases. The company is evaluating its lead drug candidate, obefazimod, in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis in adults. ABIVAX Société Anonyme was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About Emergent BioSolutions

(Get Free Report)

Emergent BioSolutions Inc., a life sciences company, provides preparedness and response solutions for accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats in the United States. The company offers NARCAN Nasal Spray for the emergency treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose; Vaxchora vaccine for the prevention of cholera; Vivotif vaccine for oral administration for the prevention of typhoid fever; Anthrasil for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; CYFENDUS for post-exposure prophylaxis of disease following suspected or confirmed exposure to Bacillus anthracis; and Raxibacumab injection for the treatment and prophylaxis of inhalational anthrax. It also provides ACAM2000, a smallpox vaccine; CNJ-016 to address complications from smallpox vaccination; TEMBEXA for the treatment of smallpox disease caused by variola virus in adult and pediatric patients; BAT for the treatment of symptomatic botulism; Ebanga for the treatment of Ebola; Reactive Skin Decontamination Lotion Kit to remove or neutralize chemical warfare agents from the skin; Trobigard, a atropine sulfate obidoxime chloride auto-injector. In addition, the company is developing CGRD-001 for the treatment of poisoning by organophosphorus nerve agents or organophosphorus compounds; EBS-LASV to prevent Lassa fever; EBS-MARV to prevent Marburg virus disease; EBS-SUDV to prevent Sudan virus disease; Pan-Ebola mAbs for the treatment of ebola virus; SIAN Antidote for initial treatment of certain or suspected acute cyanide poisoning; UniFlu for immunity against influenza A and B viruses; and WEVEE-VLP for equine encephalitis virus infections. Further, it provides contract development and manufacturing services comprising drug substance and product manufacturing, and packaging, as well as technology transfer, process, and analytical development services. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for ABIVAX Société Anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABIVAX Société Anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.