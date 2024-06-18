Healthcare Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTIBP) Short Interest Up 13.5% in May

Healthcare Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTIBP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, an increase of 13.5% from the May 15th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Healthcare Trust Trading Down 2.2 %

Healthcare Trust stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,670. Healthcare Trust has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $19.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.91.

Healthcare Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.4453 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th.

Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Trust, Inc is a publicly registered real estate investment trust focused on acquiring a diversified portfolio of healthcare real estate, with an emphasis on seniors housing and medical office buildings, located in the United States.

