Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 262.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB traded up $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $298.72. 711,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 784,715. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $224.41 and a 12-month high of $298.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $285.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $276.19. The firm has a market cap of $36.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.