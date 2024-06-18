Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 21,590 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 345,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,590 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up 2.2% of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $17,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,090,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,516,000. Regis Acquisition Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Regis Acquisition Inc. now owns 10,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Finally, VanderPol Investments L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,302,000.

NYSEARCA VTEB traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.38. 2,733,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,149,574. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.42. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.14 and a 1-year high of $51.15.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

