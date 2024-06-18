Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 4.2% of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $34,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $300,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,454,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,201,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plan Group Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $908,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VO traded up $0.90 on Tuesday, hitting $244.07. The stock had a trading volume of 582,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,964. The stock has a market cap of $63.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $194.79 and a 1 year high of $250.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.76.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

