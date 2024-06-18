Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.51 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Napatree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,485,000. Capital Management Associates NY raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 185.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Management Associates NY now owns 13,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 8,850 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 6,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 114,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,828,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XME traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,344,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,931,859. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.97. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a one year low of $48.01 and a one year high of $65.36.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

