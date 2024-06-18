Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $210,000 Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 361.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $547,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,738,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,183,000 after acquiring an additional 346,056 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Family Offices LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJH traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $58.46. 6,732,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,583,855. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.18. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $46.30 and a one year high of $61.01. The company has a market capitalization of $81.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.