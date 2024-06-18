Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $220,000 in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VT. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. now owns 2,302,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $236,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,088 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,144,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $220,581,000 after buying an additional 165,474 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,010,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $187,337,000 after buying an additional 24,945 shares during the last quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 1,959,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,542,000 after acquiring an additional 793,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Trust Co. now owns 1,620,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,758,000 after acquiring an additional 354,491 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $113.51. The stock had a trading volume of 965,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,769,113. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $88.74 and a 1 year high of $113.82. The company has a market cap of $36.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.69.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

