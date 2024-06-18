Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 34.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 891,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 463,207 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 5.5% of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $44,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 36,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 6,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 20,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

VEA traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $49.88. The company had a trading volume of 11,838,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,694,498. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.48 and a 52-week high of $51.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.