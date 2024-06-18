Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 156,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,003,000. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF comprises 1.5% of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDV. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $68,966,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 288.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 843,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,089,000 after acquiring an additional 626,474 shares during the period. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $14,330,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $9,166,000. Finally, Sinecera Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 677.3% in the fourth quarter. Sinecera Capital LLC now owns 123,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,988,000 after buying an additional 107,409 shares during the period.
Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.53. The stock had a trading volume of 833,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,540. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.99. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.30 and a fifty-two week high of $88.00.
About Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF
Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.
