Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Free Report) by 33.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,486 shares during the quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF worth $4,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPYD. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. Graypoint LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

SPYD stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 726,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,782. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $32.88 and a 1 year high of $41.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.38.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of the 80 highest-yielding stocks selected from the S&P 500. Stocks are equally-weighted. SPYD was launched on Oct 21, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.