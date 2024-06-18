Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,743 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IBM. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 971.4% during the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in International Business Machines by 67.9% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. StockNews.com downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.29.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

International Business Machines stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $170.56. 3,385,708 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,551,314. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.99. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $129.18 and a twelve month high of $199.18. The firm has a market cap of $156.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.13.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.65%.

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.