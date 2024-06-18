Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 125 Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITOT. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA ITOT traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.23. 1,613,848 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,297,065. The company has a market capitalization of $56.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.52. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $89.73 and a 12-month high of $119.25.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Profile

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

