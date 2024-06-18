Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 22,113 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,113 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $19,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3,419.2% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,392,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,044,000 after buying an additional 2,324,846 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,488,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 681.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 691,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,398,000 after buying an additional 603,175 shares during the period. Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,575,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,699,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,406,784,000 after buying an additional 583,028 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $162.04. 2,399,252 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,201,159. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $131.42 and a 52 week high of $163.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $159.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.26.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

