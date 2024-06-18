Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,348 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDL. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the fourth quarter valued at about $795,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Sykon Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the fourth quarter worth about $313,000. Cedrus LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 59,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 4,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 14,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 3,484 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDL traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 546,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,565. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.97. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.73. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 12-month low of $31.47 and a 12-month high of $39.02.

About First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

